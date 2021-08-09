Cancel
Mead Valley, CA

Suspect arrested in shooting death of Mead Valley man

By Quinn Wilson
Riverside Press Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man who was found mortally wounded in a car in Mead Valley, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Monday. Cesar Verduzco Rojas, 51, from Mead Valley, was found driving on Saturday, Aug. 7, in the area of Cajalco and Tyler roads at 5:17 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said. He was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Friday, Aug. 6, death of 24-year-old Jose Emmanuel Zamora, 24, of Mead Valley.

