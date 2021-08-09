Cancel
Environment

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 18:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-09 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: District of Columbia The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The east central District of Columbia Northern Prince Georges County in central Maryland * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 623 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Crofton to Langley Park, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Bowie, College Park, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Largo, Coral Hills, Bladensburg, University of Maryland, Fedex Field, Landover, Hyattsville, Takoma Park, East Riverdale, Adelphi, Kettering, New Carrollton, Walker Mill, Mitchellville and Lake Arbor. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

