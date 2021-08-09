Cancel
Wells County, ND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wells by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Wells The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Wells County in south central North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 522 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Fessenden, or 9 miles southeast of Harvey, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Wells County, including the following locations Hamberg, Manfred, Heimdal, Wellsburg and Bremen. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Extreme Weather#Manfred Heimdal
