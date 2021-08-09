Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Cleburne, Talladega by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 17:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Calhoun; Cleburne; Talladega A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Talladega, southern Calhoun and southwestern Cleburne Counties through 600 PM CDT At 521 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anniston Regional Airport, or over Oxford, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Anniston, Oxford, Jacksonville, Heflin, Cobb Town, West End-Cobb Town, Fort McClellan, Saks, Weaver, Munford, Hobson City, Anniston Regional Airport, Blue Mountain, Alexandria, Grant Town, Oxford Lake, Bynum, Mount Cheaha, Choccolocco and Camp Mac. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH