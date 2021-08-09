Cancel
Benson County, ND

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Towner by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for northeastern North Dakota. Target Area: Benson; Towner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Benson and southwestern Towner Counties through 600 PM CDT At 523 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Silva, or 46 miles west of Devils Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Pleasant Lake around 540 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Knox. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

