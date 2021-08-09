SEC ‘crypto mom’ Hester Peirce criticizes agency’s $10 million Poloniex fine
One of the cryptocurrency industry's biggest advocates inside the Securities and Exchange Commission has offered her thoughts on the regulatory agency's latest action against a crypto player—criticizing the SEC for taking an "enforce, don't-figure-out-how-to-reasonably-regulate approach" against companies in the crypto space.
