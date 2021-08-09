SEC ‘crypto mom’ Hester Peirce criticizes agency’s $10 million Poloniex fine

According to SEC officials, Poloniex and its employees operated the trading platform by prioritizing profits over compliance. Poloniex, a digital asset trading platform has agreed to a cease and desist order from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is also set to pay over $10 million in settlements for charges against the operation of an unregistered exchange. According to the order as contained in a Press Release from the SEC, Poloniex did not agree to the charges and neither denied it.