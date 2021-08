Wisconsin-based Culver's is looking to open a new restaurant in Bloomingdale next year. Village President Franco Coladipietro spoke about the business coming to town during his State of the Village address in July, while also highlighting other businesses that have opened in the village since last year. The proposed 4,100-square-foot restaurant would be in the unused portion of the Meijer parking lot on the north side of Schick Road, adjacent to, and immediately south of, Meijer.