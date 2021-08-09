Lions signing veteran CB Nickell Robey-Coleman

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAllen Park — A day after working him out, the Detroit Lions are signing cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman. Undrafted out of USC in 2013, Robey-Coleman has played eight seasons with three NFL teams. He was most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in 15 games and playing more than 600 defensive snaps last season.

