Daniel Rivas, a 17-year-old boy from Arizona, was heartbroken when all the girls he asked to the school dance turned him down. The teenager with Down syndrome was eagerly looking forward to the homecoming dance but the window closed on his dream, his date showed up. Kylie Fronius, a 10th grader, who had heard Daniel was turned down by those he asked, decided to surprise her classmate, reported KVVU-TV. She asked Daniel to be her date one day at school. Daniel's mom was stunned when she saw Kylie standing in her driveway, waiting to accompany her son to the homecoming dance. “Someone took the time to take my son to homecoming,” said Tonya Rivas, Daniel’s mother, as she choked back tears. “Words can’t even describe what I’m feeling right now,” she added.