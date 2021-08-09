Man arrested as part of sexual abuse investigation at Carpinteria boarding school

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says it has identified a man wanted in connection to a series of sexual abuse allegations at a Carpinteria boarding school.

According to the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Da'Jon Tyrik James was identified as the suspect in an investigation into sexual abuse at Cate School. James was already in custody in Colorado on similar offenses.

The sheriff's office said it received numerous tips in their investigation connecting James to the crimes after after the abuse allegations came to light in early July.

Several former and current students have been identified by the sheriff's office as victims of sexual assault while attending the elite boarding and day school.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office in Colorado identified James as a suspect in additional crimes in its jurisdiction. The two law enforcement agencies have been in contact and cooperation with each other throughout the process.

James worked in Colorado as a music teacher. He was arrested last month on a warrant for alleged sexual assault against several current and former students. The victims told investigators that they were subjected to inappropriate language, sexually explicit imagery, prolonged hugging, fondling and inappropriate kissing on their foreheads – all of which occurred on school property, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

James is currently in custody in Colorado to face these charges.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said there may be more victims in this case that have not yet been identified. Anyone with information about any possible victims or witnesses to the abuse is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Valencia at 805-681-4150 .

Victim advocates are available for any and all abuse survivors and support is available for anyone who comes forward. Survivors can call the Victim-Witness Assistance Program directly at 805-568-2400 . Support is also available through Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). You can call the confidential 24-hour hotline, receive legal and medical advocacy, and counseling. They can be reached at 805-564-3696 .

