Chicago police turn their backs to Mayor Lightfoot at hospital after two officers shot

CHICAGO (CBS) — This week, the body of Chicago police Officer Ella French will be laid to rest. She was killed in the line of duty earlier this month during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, a wake for Officer French will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine chapel from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Officer Ella French (Credit: Chicago Police) That will be followed by a funeral on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. The services follow a number of vigils held in her memory last week. Two men are in custody in connection with her shooting death. Prosecutors said Monty Morgan is the man who shot both Officer French and her partner during an August 9 traffic stop. He and his brother Eric Morgan were arrested a short time later. Officer French’s partner continues to recover from his wounds from the shooting.