Chicago police turn their backs to Mayor Lightfoot at hospital after two officers shot
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is generally not appreciated or respected in law enforcement circles due to her anti-police politics. It was never more evident then late Saturday night when more than two dozen officers reportedly turned their backs when greeted by the contentious mayor at the University Medical Center where two wounded officers were transported. One officer did not survive while the second remains in critical condition.www.lawofficer.com
Comments / 1