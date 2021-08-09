Cancel
Chicago, IL

Chicago police turn their backs to Mayor Lightfoot at hospital after two officers shot

By Law Officer
lawofficer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is generally not appreciated or respected in law enforcement circles due to her anti-police politics. It was never more evident then late Saturday night when more than two dozen officers reportedly turned their backs when greeted by the contentious mayor at the University Medical Center where two wounded officers were transported. One officer did not survive while the second remains in critical condition.

Chicago, ILtalesbuzz.com

Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

Eva Flores entered a Chicago hospital through a secure door, then kicked a security guard in the groin. The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she attempted to see her injured son. Evalena Flores, 41, was arrested Tuesday...
Chicago, ILPosted by
Fox News

Chicago police officer dragged by vehicle in hit-and-run

A Chicago police officer was involved in a hit-and-run Friday night when a routine traffic stop spun out of control. Officers stopped a black Chevy Impala at around 7:30 p.m. in Englewood when the driver reversed his car and dragged an officer, pinning him between the offender’s vehicle and a viaduct, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) told Fox News.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Funeral For Fallen CPD Officer Ella French Set For Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) — This week, the body of Chicago police Officer Ella French will be laid to rest. She was killed in the line of duty earlier this month during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, a wake for Officer French will be held at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine chapel from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Officer Ella French (Credit: Chicago Police) That will be followed by a funeral on Thursday morning at 10:00 a.m. The services follow a number of vigils held in her memory last week. Two men are in custody in connection with her shooting death. Prosecutors said Monty Morgan is the man who shot both Officer French and her partner during an August 9 traffic stop. He and his brother Eric Morgan were arrested a short time later. Officer French’s partner continues to recover from his wounds from the shooting.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

At Least 3 People Killed, 15 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least 18 people had been shot in Chicago this weekend as of Saturday afternoon, and three of them had been killed. At least two of the surviving victims were under 18. The first homicide of the weekend happened at 5:15 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Fullerton Avenue in Belmont Cragin. An 18-year-old man was in the middle of the street when someone went by in a vehicle and shot him. The victim was shot in the leg, chest, and back and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Nikko Mercado. One person was killed...
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Court Order Prohibits COPA From Releasing Video In Shooting That Killed CPD Officer Ella French, Paralyzed Her Partner

CHICAGO (CBS) — Citing a court order, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Monday announced it will not be releasing video of the shooting that killed Chicago Police Officer Ella French and seriously wounded her partner until the criminal case against the two men accused in the attack has been completed. French was killed in a shooting during a traffic stop in West Englewood on Aug. 7. Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez, was shot in the eye, and left paralyzed with a bullet lodged in his brain. A third officer who was with French and Yanez shot one of the two...
Chicago, ILlawofficer.com

The Cowards of Chicago

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... If there was one example of the damage that cowardly leaders could do, it is the city of Chicago. It has become all too cliche to discuss the countless murders and violent attacks that occur on a weekly basis in a city that was once a shining star for our country.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Returns Fire When Assailants Shoot At His Car In Portage Park; No One Struck

CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago Police officer returned fire when some people fired shots at his vehicle in Portage Park early Monday, but no one was struck. At 5:17 a.m., the 24-year-old off-duty officer was driving when a gray sedan began following him, police said. The officer turned into a parking lot in the 3900 block of North Lamon Avenue, and the car kept following him, police said. Two passengers from the gray sedan got out and started shooting at the officer’s car, police said. The victim returned fire, but no one was struck. The officers got back in their car and drove off. No one was in custody late Monday, and Area Five detectives and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability were investigating Monday afternoon.
California Statelawofficer.com

California police officer in critical condition after gun battle during search warrant service

MODESTO, Calif. — A Northern California police officer is in critical condition after being shot late Saturday night while helping serve a search warrant in Modesto. The series of events began about 10:00 p.m. when a traffic officer for the Modesto Police Department observed a motorcyclist driving recklessly. The officer initiated a traffic stop, but the motorcyclist fled, CBS13 reported.
Chicago, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Chicago Reports 52 Carjackings In First 8 Days Of August, Multiple Incidents Around City In Just Past Few Days

CHICAGO (CBS) — A total of 967 carjackings have been reported this year through early August. As CBS 2’s Tara Molina reported, there were 52 carjackings in Chicago in just the first eight days of this month, according to the latest numbers we have. Chicago Police detectives are investigating carjackings from Old Town to Wicker Park and Roseland in just the past 24 hours. In the incident in Roseland on Monday, a 75-year-old man was hit in the head and carjacked by two men in the 11200 block of South Vernon Avenue just after 5 a.m. We found Chicago Police following up at...
Indiana StatePosted by
CBS Chicago

Judge Orders Release Of Jamel Danzy, Accused Straw Purchaser Of Gun Used In Slaying Of CPD Officer Ella French

CHICAGO (CBS) — Jamel Danzy, the Indiana man charged with buying the gun that was used in the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French, has been released from custody while he awaits trial on federal charges. U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert ordered Danzy’s release from federal custody on Wednesday, citing the fact he has no prior criminal record, and that he has a job as a teacher’s aide in Merrillville, Indiana. Danzy was released on a $4,500 unsecured bond. Danzy, 29, is the alleged “straw purchaser” of the weapon that was used to fatally shoot Officer French and seriously wound her...

