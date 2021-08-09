Here are 12 New England athletes who medaled in the 2020 Olympics

Team USA took home 113 total medals in Tokyo.

Gabby Thomas poses with her bronze medal, one of the two medals she won in Tokyo. Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

The 2020 Summer Olympics came to a close on Sunday.

After two-plus weeks of the world’s top athletes competing at the highest level, Team USA walked away with the most medals, finishing with 113 in total. It’s the seventh straight Summer Games that Team USA won the most medals and for the third straight Summer Olympics, it won the most gold medals with 39 in Tokyo.

Twelve New England natives or athletes with New England ties contributed to the medal count, eight of which hold Massachusetts ties.

Here are those 21 athletes:

Triston Casas and Jack Lopez

Red Sox prospects Triston Casas and Jack Lopez took home the silver medal for Team USA. Casas, widely considered to be the top prospect in the Sox’ system, showed off his power potential in the tournament. He hit a team-high three homers, knocking in eight runners over 23 at-bats.

Lopez struggled, going just 2-for-14 from the plate. He did have two RBIs.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum took home the gold medal for the U.S. men’s basketball team. He was Team USA’s second-leading scorer in the tournament, scoring 15.2 points per game coming off the bench. Tatum had 19 points in the gold medal game against France.

With the gold medal win, Tatum becomes the first active Celtics player to win an Olympic gold medal since Larry Bird in 1992 — which he’s already sharing with his Celtics teammates.

Jayson Tatum celebrates after receiving his gold medal.

Sam and Kristie Mewis

The Whitman-Hanson natives and sisters helped the U.S. women’s soccer team win the bronze medal in Tokyo. Sam Mewis scored one goal in the tournament, which came on a header in the 28th minute of the quarterfinal game against the Netherlands to tie the game at 1-1. Mewis added an assist three minutes later to give the U.S. the lead in a game that it would eventually win in penalty kicks (more on that later).

Michael Hixon

Michael Hixon took home a silver medal for the second straight Olympics. The Amherst native took won silver, along with Andrew Capobianco, in the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard event, the same event he won silver in at the 2016 Olympics.

After holding fifth place following the first two rounds, Hixon and Capobianco came back over the next four rounds to move up to second to get the medal.

Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon pose with their silver medals. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Molly Seidel

Cambridge resident Molly Seidel became an Olympic medalist after running just her third ever marathon. In the women’s event, Seidel completed the marathon in 2:27.46, good enough to win the bronze medal. A Wisconsin native, Seidel had the opportunity to speak to her family over the phone after completing the race.

“Oh my god, you guys. We did it,” Seidel told her family. “I’m so tired. Please drink a beer for me.”

Seidel received her bronze medal during Sunday’s closing ceremonies.

Wadeline Jonathas

Worcester’s Doherty Memorial High School grad Wadeline Jonathas didn’t run in any track finals, but she helped the women’s 4×400 relay team qualify for the semifinals. The 4×400 relay team would move on to the finals and win gold, meaning Jonathas wins a gold medal, too. Jonathas originally attended UMass Boston before transferring to South Carolina.

Gabby Thomas

Florence resident Gabby Thomas became a two-time Olympic medalist in Tokyo. She won the bronze medal in the women’s 200-meter sprint and three days later, she won a silver medal as part of the women’s 4×100 meter relay team.

Thomas, 24, graduated from Harvard in 2019, where she studied neurobiology. She overcame a health scare in May when doctors found a tumor on her liver. Luckily, it was a benign tumor. Now Thomas comes back home with two Olympic medals, making her the first Harvard woman to ever accomplish the feat in a single Olympics.

Other New England athletes who medaled

Alyssa Naeher: The Stratford, Connecticut native played a big part in the U.S. women’s soccer team’s Olympic run, starting at goalie in five of its six games.

Naeher’s biggest moments came during the quarterfinals match against the Netherlands. In the 81st minute, she saved a penalty kick to keep the game tied. When the game moved to a penalty shootout, Naeher stopped two of the four penalties from the Dutch, giving the U.S. the win to advance to the semifinals.

Naeher’s Olympics came to an early end when she suffered a hyperextension of her right knee and a bone contusion in the first half of the semifinal match against Canada. The U.S. lost 1-0, with a Canadian second-half penalty kick goal being the difference.

Kieran Smith: Ridgefield, Connecticut native Kieran Smith won the bronze medal in the men’s 400-meter freestyle in swimming. Smith also made it to the final round of the 200-meter freestyle event, finishing in sixth, and was a part of the American 4×200-meter relay team, which placed fourth.

Jessica Parratto: Dover, New Hampshire native Jessica Parratto took home the silver medal along with Delaney Schnell in the women’s synchronized 10-meter platform event in diving.

Parratto and Schnell had to come back from their second-to-last position following the first round in order to medal. Their silver medal finish is the first time that Team USA has medaled in the event.

Coaches whose athletes received medals

Shalane Flanagan: Marblehead native Shalane Flanagan coached a pair of runners to Olympic medals. American Courtney Frerichs won silver in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase while Canadian Mohammed Ahmed won the silver medal in the men’s 5,000-meter race.

Marc Gargaro: Newton’s Marc Gargaro, who is the head coach of the Nonantum Boxing Club, served as an assistant coach on Team USA’s boxing team in Tokyo. Team USA took home four medals (three silver, one bronze) in boxing.

Darren Fenster: Red Sox minor league coach Darren Fenster served as the third base coach for the U.S. baseball team, which won the silver medal.

Kara Lawson: Former Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson served as the head coach of the U.S. women’s 3×3 basketball team, which won the gold medal in the event’s first time at the Olympics.