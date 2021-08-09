Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Has Sold 89.04 Million Units Worldwide

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNintendo has announced that more than 89.04 million Nintendo Switch consoles have been sold worldwide. In the three months that cover the start of April up until 30th June 2021, 4.45 million Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles have been sold. That breaks down as 3.31 million Nintendo Switch and 1.14 Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.

www.nintendo-insider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Switch Lite#Pok Mon Company#Nintendo Switch Has#Animal Crossing#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#New Horizons#Super Smash Bros#Ultimate#Super Mario Odyssey#Super Mario Party#Splatoon 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Mario
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Insider

Restore Stages In FILMECHANISM On Nintendo Switch

Phoenixx and Chemical Pudding have revealed that FILMECHANISM is coming to Nintendo Switch. In this 2D puzzle action game, you are challenged to “record” the status of each stage and “restore” it at any given time by checking the movement of falling footholds and pushable blocks to clear each one.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Pac-Man 99 has now surpassed four million downloads on Nintendo Switch plus new DLC announced

Bandai Namco has announced during the Pac-Man 99 Challenge that Pac-Man 99 has shifted over four million downloads on Nintendo’s current platform. The company also mentioned during the Pac-Man 99 Challenge stream that there will be new free downloadable content for the game, the first will be a brand new theme based on Hopping Mappy, which will be made available soon. Pac-Man 99 is free for Nintendo Switch Online members.
NFLGamespot

The Best Nintendo Switch Accessories For 2021

The Nintendo Switch is a versatile console, with the ability to play it docked, handheld, or in tabletop mode, and with that level of versatility comes an absolute barrage of Nintendo Switch accessories designed to make the experience even better. The Switch is great on its own, especially for the relatively low price tag compared to other consoles on the market, but it has a number of shortcomings that players often complain about, including the lack of a traditional D-pad, the inability to connect Bluetooth headsets to it directly, and the generally uncomfortable experience of playing it handheld. That's where Switch accessories can make a huge difference, with brands like Orzly, PowerA, Hori, 8BitDo, and more offering a slew of products to meet Switch users' needs. From Switch carrying cases and screen protectors to Bluetooth adapters, controllers, and grips, there are some fantastic and affordable Switch accessories out there for practically every situation.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

GTA 5 Sold Over 150 Million Units Since Launch

While previously it was just an unconfirmed number, now, Take-Two Interactive is proud to announce that GTA 5 has sold over 150 million units since its launch. In today’s financial earnings call, Take-Two Interactive confirmed that over 150 million GTA 5 units were sold worldwide. 150 million copies in a time span of 8 years. A success hardly to be forgotten. Furthermore, the company is expecting the next-gen launch, available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles that could indicate another bolster.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

.hack//G.U. Last Recode has been rated for Nintendo Switch

A rating for .hack//G.U. Last Recode on Nintendo Switch has appeared over on the official website of the ESRB (Entertainment Software Rating Board). The collection was originally released in 2017 and bundles together the three original .hack//G.U. titles, Rebirth, Reminisce, and Redemption, with a new exclusive fourth entry titled .hack//G.U. Reconnection. All three games have been graphically enhanced, cutscenes have been boosted to 1080p/60 FPS, and changes have been made to battle balance and game pacing.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

PS5 exceeds 10.1 million units sold; PS4 reaches 116.4 million

Sony Corporation has presented this Wednesday the financial report corresponding to the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (Q1 / FY2021) ended on June 30. The Japanese firm begins a course marked by the lack of stock of its new home console, PlayStation 5, which is already above the 10.1 million units sold around the world; slightly below the PS4 units distributed in the same period of time, 10.4 million. In regards to the veteran PlayStation 4, Sony’s previous desktop already exceeds 116.4 million consoles; It is the second best-selling console in the history of the company.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

PlayStation 5 sales reach 10.1 million units worldwide

Sony has revealed that PlayStation 5 sales have officially reached 10.1 million units worldwide. In addition, the company’s revenue increased in the first quarter. The latest financial report shows that PlayStation Plus subscribers have also risen, with a total of 46.3 million users currently subscribing to the service. However, the number of active users has decreased by about ten million users. [Thanks, Dom!]
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Nintendo hits new milestone, over 800 million consoles sold since 1983

With Nintendo reporting on its financials for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending in March 2022, a number of noteworthy items are making the rounds. One of these is a major milestone – that Nintendo has now sold 800.07 million consoles since 1983. This number includes all of the consoles on Nintendo’s own dedicated video game sales units page, which is every handheld console they’ve produced and almost every home console they’ve produced. Understandably, the only console excluded from Nintendo’s own reporting is the Virtual Boy, which sold a measly 770,000 units over its short lifetime.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rockstar Games: Grand Theft Auto Franchise Has Sold Over 350 Million Units

Rockstar Games is one of the most well known developers in the gaming industry, and their claim to fame lies mostly with the Grand Theft Auto franchise which pioneered the open world genre and popularized it. A recent investor presentation by Take-Two Interactive details exactly how profitable the long-running franchise is. As revealed, through Grand Theft Auto, Rockstar has created a cash cow of a magnitude never seen before.
Video Gamesfemalefirst.co.uk

The Nintendo Switch has almost beaten the PS3 in lifetime sales

The Nintendo Switch might just be the world’s new favourite console!. The Nintendo Switch was released back in 2017, with a wide variety of games ported from other consoles like Mario Kart, and original games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Since then, the console has risen sharply in popularity, and now it seems to be overtaking one of the most beloved consoles.
Video GamesEmpire

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Review

An upgrade that's well worth the price of entry, the Pro takes the Switch experience and elevates it to a new level of control and comfort. Pros: Comfortable grip, greater control, larger buttons, rechargeable. Cons: Short cable. The Rundown:. The Nintendo Switch JoyCons are an innovative and elegant controller solution...
Posted by
SVG

Nintendo Switch Has Finally Caught Up To PS3 And Xbox 360

If you've always been in Nintendo's corner, you're in for some good news. After less than five years on the market, the Nintendo Switch has outsold both the PlayStation 3 and the Xbox 360. With a new Nintendo Switch console on the way, the hybrid system is nowhere near ready to call it quits. At this rate, the Switch could even beat out the Wii.
Retailmarketresearchtelecast.com

GTA 5 continues to break records: 150 million units sold

Grand Theft Auto V has reached 150 million units sold around the world. Take-Two Interactive has presented this Tuesday the financial results corresponding to the first quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1 / FY2022), which ended on June 30. The saga is already over 350 million copies all over the planet. GTA 5 represents more than 40% of the total sales of the series.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Nintendo Switch Has Officially Outsold PlayStation 3, Xbox 360

Nintendo's latest handheld, the Nintendo Switch, has officially sold more units than Microsoft's Xbox 360 and Sony's PlayStation 3. The console was shipped around 89 units so far and, according to company predictions, is on track to be the most sold console Nintendo has ever produced—surpassing its predecessor and current company-wide record holder, the Wii. Its net sales revenue clocked in at $2.94 billion (¥322 billion) with a net profit of $846 million (¥92 billion).
Video Gameszeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Profits Remain Strong as Breath of the Wild Surpasses 23 Million Units Sold

On August 5th, Nintendo released its first financial quarter data for 2021. While profits are down compared to Q1 during last year’s stay-at-home-order entertainment boom, the company remains on track to meet profit projections by the end of this fiscal year. Some of this Q1 profit can be attributed to continued sales of Breath of the Wild, which remains among Nintendo’s top selling titles. And it is expected that Skyward Sword HD’s sales will help keep profits on track heading into the next quarter.
Video Gamesnotebookcheck.net

The next generation Nintendo Switch absolutely needs this one feature that the Playstation 5 has yet to receive

Views, thoughts, and opinions expressed in the text belong solely to the author. The Switch OLED is Nintendo's disappointing attempt at keeping Switch sales afloat without actually improving anything in terms of performance. It's clear that the upcoming model will act as a midway point in the same vein as the Playstation 4 Pro or XBox One X before launching the real Switch successor. Gamers everywhere have their own wish list about what they'd like to see on the next Switch, but our number one demand isn't even related to performance at all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy