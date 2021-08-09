Cancel
Basketball

Duke basketball: 3 players who will stun the world next season

By Matt Giles
Cover picture for the articleDuke basketball can get back to the top on the back of a few amazing stars. All five Duke basketball teams that have won it all shared two common denominators:. The 1990-91 national champs had, in no particular order, Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley, and Grant Hill. And, of course, the 1991-92 back-to-backers prospered with the same trio of treasures, only a year wiser across the board with a slight shift or two to their supporting cast.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hurley
Person
Quinn Cook
Person
Justise Winslow
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Grant Hill
Person
Shane Battier
Person
Carlos Boozer
Person
Mike Krzyzewski
Person
Jon Scheyer
Person
Jahlil Okafor
Person
Christian Laettner
Person
Nolan Smith
