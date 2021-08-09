Cancel
Riverside County, CA

Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 17:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-09 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Riverside THE SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR RIVERSIDE COUNTY At 322 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has dissipated over the advisory area in Garner Valley. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.75 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Hwy 74 Between Mountain Center And Anza. Dry wash east of Highway 74 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are expected over the area. The heavy rain will result in minor flooding draining towards Lake Hemet.

alerts.weather.gov

