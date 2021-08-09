Cancel
Shoppers Say This Cooling Mattress Pad Feels Like 'Sleeping on a Cloud'—and It's on Sale for $30

By Isabel Garcia
Real Simple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're in the market for a cozy bedding upgrade, Amazon shoppers recommend this cooling mattress topper that's 25 percent off right now. The Matbeby Mattress Pad has microfiber filling that's designed to be breathable and cooling, which is great for hot sleepers. Even better, the microfiber layer is also super-soft for a comfortable night's sleep. Plus, you won't have to worry about stretching it out to fit your bed because the mattress pad has deep pockets that can fit mattresses up to 21 inches thick. (Even if your mattress is on the thinner side, the pockets are designed to stay in place.) So even if you move around a lot while you sleep, the mattress pad won't slide around. Stays put, is super-cozy, and keeps you from waking up in a hot sweat? Yes, please.

