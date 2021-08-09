Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yuma County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-09 22:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County through 1045 PM MDT At 1010 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Wray, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Yuma County County, including the following locations... Laird, Vernon and Heartstrong. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 232 and 248. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wray, CO
County
Yuma County, CO
City
Yuma, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration approves record permanent jump in food stamps

Millions of Americans will see their food stamp benefits permanently increase by a record amount later this year, The New York Times reported. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new rules Monday, and they will take effect in October, according to the Times. Average monthly benefits are slated...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Biden to return to White House for address on Afghanistan

(CNN) — President Joe Biden will address the crisis in Afghanistan from the White House on Monday afternoon, as he faces mounting questions about his administration's apparent failure to prepare for the collapse of that nation's government. Biden remained at the wooded Camp David presidential retreat with members of his...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Mainstream media crushes Biden for ‘flat-footed,’ ‘humiliating’ betrayal of Afghans as Taliban takes control

Embattled President Biden has been hammered by political opponents over the botched troop exit from Afghanistan that allowed the Taliban to seize control but something more concerning for the Democratic administration happened along the way: it lost the mainstream media. Mainstream, corporate media outlets have long earned their reputation of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy