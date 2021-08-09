Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-09 22:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-09 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Yuma County A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Yuma County through 1045 PM MDT At 1010 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles southwest of Wray, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Yuma County County, including the following locations... Laird, Vernon and Heartstrong. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 232 and 248. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH