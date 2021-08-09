Cookie Clicker announces Steam release and new tunes by C418

Even though the game itself was fully revealed earlier this summer, the Steam page for FromSoftware's highly-anticipated action game, Elden Ring, finally went live today. As a whole, the page is largely what you would expect and features a number of screenshots from the game in addition to the gameplay trailer that was unveiled a couple of months back. And while much of this wouldn't be anything to write home about, some new descriptions of Elden Ring have also appeared on Steam and give us a better idea of what to expect from the title.