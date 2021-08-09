Cookie Clicker announces Steam release and new tunes by C418
The idle game about baking trillions of treats has cooked itself up a bit of a remaster. Developer Orteil has announced that Cookie Clicker is getting itself a Steam release planned for September, complete with all the little sugary bits of premium release goodness and some snazzy new music by C418 of Minecraft music fame. The new version will be ad-free, though Orteil says that the web version will still be the primary version, receiving updates first and the same development as the Steam launch.www.rockpapershotgun.com
