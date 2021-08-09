Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Cookie Clicker announces Steam release and new tunes by C418

By Lauren Morton
rockpapershotgun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe idle game about baking trillions of treats has cooked itself up a bit of a remaster. Developer Orteil has announced that Cookie Clicker is getting itself a Steam release planned for September, complete with all the little sugary bits of premium release goodness and some snazzy new music by C418 of Minecraft music fame. The new version will be ad-free, though Orteil says that the web version will still be the primary version, receiving updates first and the same development as the Steam launch.

www.rockpapershotgun.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#C418#Steam#Faq#Pcgamesn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Minecraft
Related
Musicmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Outsaiders announced the release of their new album “Bronze Times”

Through their social networks, the group Los Outsaiders shared a video where they presented the cover of their new album. In addition, he confirmed that the premiere of this production will be on August 20. “Tiempos de Bronce” is the title of the third studio album by the national band,...
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to Receive Standalone Release, New Mode Announced

Sucker Punch Productions today announced that Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer component will get its own standalone release and a brand new mode. Released as a free update for owners of Ghost of Tsushima last fall, Legends successfully expanded the gameplay of the single player title into an exciting multiplayer mode. Fully embracing Japanese mythology, the mode was well received by players, and Sucker Punch Productions has continued to expand it ever since. With Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut right around the corner, Legends is getting some exciting new updates.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals Tunes in a PS5, PS4 Release

Previously announced during a Nintendo Nindies presentation, Oxenfree II: Lost Signals has been confirmed for release on PlayStation 5 and PS4. Launching next year, the sequel brings back the conversation system and radio tuning of the original title for a full-blown follow-up with a new character named Riley. She's "grappling with the repercussions of post-adolescence" at the start of the game, wondering if the choices she's made are right for her and if she is who she really wants to be.
Video Gamespopgeeks.com

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends: The Baron’s Workshop Announced 4 Steam

Ah, Bubble Bobble — the arcade classic. Grab a friend, take control of dragons that emit bubbles instead of fire, and bloop all your enemies to advance to the next screen…and then another one, and another one, until you’re told “This story is happy end.” Bubble Bobble never gets old and it continues to be remade in various forms for every console in existence. The most recent version, Bubble Bobble 4 Friends, launched on the Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch not too long ago.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

The Animaniacs Announce Season 2 Release Date in New Meta Teaser

Who better to announce the return of Animaniacs to Hulu than Yakko, Wakko, and Dot themselves? One of the more successful revivals of recent years, the first season garnered a highly positive review from our own Joseph Stanichar, who wrote, “Animaniacs only wants one reaction from audiences of any age, and that’s laughs. It succeeds tremendously.”
Musicloudersound.com

Unto Others announce new album and release its first single, Downtown

Oregon’s Unto Others have announced a new album Strength, due out September 24 via Roadrunner Records. The goth metal quartet have also released its first single, Downtown, which arrives with an accompanying video directed by Brock Grossl. Elaborating on the inspiration behind the forthcoming album, vocalist/guitarist Gabriel Franco says: “I...
Video GamesComicBook

Elden Ring Steam Page Reveals New Details

Even though the game itself was fully revealed earlier this summer, the Steam page for FromSoftware's highly-anticipated action game, Elden Ring, finally went live today. As a whole, the page is largely what you would expect and features a number of screenshots from the game in addition to the gameplay trailer that was unveiled a couple of months back. And while much of this wouldn't be anything to write home about, some new descriptions of Elden Ring have also appeared on Steam and give us a better idea of what to expect from the title.
Musicedm.com

Virtual Riot Announces New Album "Simulation" and Release Date

Fans of Virtual Riot already had September 10th down as an important "save the date" given the producer's recently announced headlining return to Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium. Now, it has exponentially greater significance after the dubstep don announced he's dropping a full length album on the same date. The forthcoming...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Clicker Heroes System Requirements

OS: Windows XP 32-bit Processor: Intel Pentium 4 1.8GHz / AMD Athlon XP 1700+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X600 Series or NVIDIA GeForce 210. Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4400 2.0GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4200+. Graphics: AMD Radeon X1900 GT or NVIDIA GeForce GT 340. RAM: 2...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Lightyear Frontier looks like Stardew Valley with mechs

Stardew Valley is about leaving the city behind for a simple life where honest toil is rewarded with a flourishing home. Lightyear Frontier asks: what if your honest toil was performed from the cockpit of a stompy mech with lasers on its arms?. The game was announced with a trailer...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass this autumn

During this evening's ID@Xbox showcase, Stardew Valley developer Eric Barone announced that the farming sim would be coming to Xbox Game Pass this autumn. At this point, Stardew Valley feels ubiquitous. It has sold millions of copies and its regularly discounted, so there's a fairly good chance that you already own it. The real appeal of it coming to Game Pass, for me, is that it should make it easier to convince friends to play it co-operatively.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Aragami 2 is coming to Game Pass on launch, so here's a new trailer

Aragami 2 will be sneaking onto Xbox Game Pass next month. The third-person stealth game was announced for the subscription at last night’s ID@Xbox showcase, which is great news as it’s a decent stealth series that supports co-op. Convincing others to join you on a supernatural assassination jaunt just got a lot easier. They also snuck a “story trailer” out after the announcement. Have a peep.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Two Strikes is a deadly beat-'em-up coming to BitSummit 2021

Japanese indie game festival BitSummit is returning and has just revealed its lineup of games. There's some familiar faces among the mix - Haven Park, for example - but as usual there's also a bunch of stunning-looking games we haven't written about previously. Among them, Two Strikes, pictured above. It's...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Top-down RPG The Ascent looks incredible in first person

The Ascent’s cyberpunk vistas were made to be seen from above, but there’s a stunning amount of detail in the game when you get down to ground level. YouTuber Griff Griffin unlocked the camera and wandered around the Arcology, the game’s central city. He discovered a fascinating level of fidelity for a top-down RPG and made me crave a first-person game set in the world.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Retro apocalyptic RPG Eastward is emerging for launch next month

There sure are a whole car of indie games disembarking at today's station with some news. Eastward is another of the bunch, the retro-flavored action RPG romp about the near-future apocalypse. After not making it to launch last year, Eastward has popped back up to confirm that yes, it is indeed releasing this year. Soon, even. Eastward launches on Septmber 16th according to its stylish new trailer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy