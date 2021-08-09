Derby Line welcomes opening of border

For the first time since March of 2020, Americans are allowed to cross the border into Canada. Of course, Americans will only be allowed in if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 plus a few other things to be admitted into Canada (more about that below). But so many Americans were excited to get back into Canada that the line at the International Fall, Minnesota, Fort Frances, Ontario border crossing point was up to an 8-hour wait at some points, according to the Duluth News Tribune!