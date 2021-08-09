Derby Line welcomes opening of border
DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time in over a year, the border at Stanstead, Quebec and Derby Line, Vermont, was open for business -- at least for one way travel. As some border crossings in the region were extremely busy, by mid-day Monday it was only a trickle in Derby Line. Officials said there had only been around a dozen cars trying to cross into Canada, with some getting turned away due to not having the correct paperwork.www.wcax.com
