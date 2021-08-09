Cancel
Will the next Olympics be a celebration of dictatorship and genocide?

By Editorial Board
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was — something. Much about the Games of the XXXII Olympiad, “Tokyo 2020” for short, was exciting (Allyson Felix’s rise as Team USA’s most decorated track athlete ever), astonishing (unheralded U.S.-born Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs’s win in the men’s 100-meter dash) or courageous (Simone Biles’s decision to put mental and physical health ahead of pursuing more gold). Some was outrageous (Belarus’s attempt to forcibly repatriate an athlete who protested her home country’s dictatorship). And a great deal (empty venues; the “2020” designation for an event occurring in 2021) was downright strange. The emptiness was oddly appropriate for a spectacle postponed a year because of the coronavirus pandemic — and held despite lingering public health concerns.

