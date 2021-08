Malden police arrested a 43-year-old man and charged him with murder in the stabbing death of another Malden man Sunday night. In a release, The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Malden Police Department said Joshua Roush was arrested at a residence in the Edgewood section of the city after the body of a man who had been stabbed to death was found on the sidewalk in front of the home. Police responded to the home for a report of an injured party at about 10:06 p.m. Sunday. Police did not indicate in whose house the homicide occurred.