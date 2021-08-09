Micah Parsons: Improvement Is "Drastic"

Cowboys Training camp is back today and there are some key Cowboys news and notes to discuss. We’ve got a Dak Prescott injury update plus some feedback on impressive performances from players like Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, Maurice Canady and Sean McKeon so far at Cowboys camp. Dallas Cowboys news today includes updates on Randy Gregory and QB Dak Prescott. Gregory has been praised so far at camp, but he’s staying focused on continuing to get better. Prescott will not be throwing at Cowboys practice today, as the Cowboys will instead give his shoulder more time to recover. It’s not panic time yet, but this is still worth watching.