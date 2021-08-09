Micah Parsons: Improvement Is "Drastic"

View more in
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has quickly silenced the doubters
When the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons with the 12th overall pick in the draft, the move was not without its criticisms. In the interest of transparency, I was one of the more vocal critics of the pick. There were plenty of reasons to be critical. Even without considering his off-the-field baggage, Parsons played one of the most expendable positions on defense, making the value of taking any off-ball linebacker that high questionable at best.
Micah Parsons Looks to be Everything the Cowboys Need at Linebacker
Count me as someone who wasn’t a fan of the allocation of the 12th overall pick to Micah Parsons. It had nothing to do with Parsons as a player, just the idea of spending a top pick on a linebacker. With the attrition at the position due to the physical nature of the position, linebackers, like running backs tend to wear down quicker.
Micah Parsons ‘Wrecking’ Dallas Cowboys practice
Micah Parsons has made a strong first impression on the Dallas Cowboys, flashing in training camp what he showed in two seasons at Penn State Football. The Dallas Cowboys drafted former Penn State Football All-American inside linebacker Micah Parsons to be a difference-maker on a defense in dire need of one, and through the first week of training camp it seems the first-round pick has been that and then some.
Young Lion: Micah Parsons Looked Hungry on “Hard Knocks”
While most of the premiere episode of “Hard Knocks” focused on Dak Prescott, one of the other featured players was 1st-Round rookie Micah Parsons. The young linebacker’s hunger for more playing time, and for better snacks in practice, were both memorable moments from last night’s show. Other than getting burned...
Rookie Micah Parsons is here, there, everywhere at Dallas Cowboys' camp
OXNARD, Calif. -- You can forgive linebacker Micah Parsons if he gets a little dizzy during Dallas Cowboys' training camp practices. The team's 2021 first-round draft pick is always on the move. Always. Here's an example from one practice: Parsons opened coverage drills working as a middle linebacker for a...
Former Penn State star Micah Parsons buys house for his mom in Dallas before rookie season
Micah Parsons is living the dream right now. The former Penn State linebacker was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. With his newfound wealth, Parsons decided to splurge and treat his mom to an amazing gift: a brand new house. What an...
Dallas Cowboys training camp: Micah Parsons receives glowing review
Dallas Cowboys rookie linebacker Micah Parsons is a big one to watch this year. The first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft and former Penn State star will hope to impress on a defense that struggled in a big way during the 2020 campaign. Apparently, he’s drawing rave reviews. In...
Micah Parsons shines in preseason opener, while Cowboys defense shows no progress overall
CANTON, Ohio – The first NFL game, whether it’s preseason or regular season, is always an anxious time. You just don’t want to make a mistake. You want to make an impression. You want to make the team. Cowboys first-round pick, linebacker Micah Parsons has nothing to worry about when...
Micah Parsons’ play good omen in confidence-boosting effort of Dallas Cowboys defense
As preseason debuts go, the Dallas Cowboys overhauled defense had a decent night. The performance was far more effective than what fans had to endure last season. And the team’s first-round draft pick, linebacker Micah Parsons, got a trip close to home where his family could make a short trip to come see him play.
Micah Parsons, Lamont Wade Make NFL Debuts In Hall Of Fame Game
It’s barely even August, but football is officially back, folks. And although the NFL doesn’t kick off its season until September 9, some Nittany Lions are already making waves in the first preseason game of the year. Former Penn State football stars like Micah Parsons, Marcus Allen, Connor McGovern, and...
Micah Parsons showed in his preseason debut exactly why the Dallas Cowboys drafted him
If you had asked any Dallas Cowboys fan what they wanted to see before Thursday night’s Pro Football Hall of Fame game, one answer would have been for the team’s first-round pick to show signs of why the team took him so high. So much of the team’s hope for...
Dak Prescott Injury Update + Cowboys Training Camp News & Notes On Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory
Cowboys Training camp is back today and there are some key Cowboys news and notes to discuss. We’ve got a Dak Prescott injury update plus some feedback on impressive performances from players like Micah Parsons, Randy Gregory, Maurice Canady and Sean McKeon so far at Cowboys camp. Dallas Cowboys news today includes updates on Randy Gregory and QB Dak Prescott. Gregory has been praised so far at camp, but he’s staying focused on continuing to get better. Prescott will not be throwing at Cowboys practice today, as the Cowboys will instead give his shoulder more time to recover. It’s not panic time yet, but this is still worth watching.
Dallas Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Buys Mom New House, ‘One Goal After Another!’
Micah Parsons is quickly checkin’ things off his bucket list in 2021 … first, he got drafted by the Dallas Cowboys — and now, he’s buying his mom a brand new home!!!. The rookie linebacker — a first-round selection in April’s NFL draft — revealed the huge estate he bought for his mother, Sherese, on Tuesday … and it looks GORGEOUS!!
Former Penn State star Micah Parsons on his NFL preseason debut: ‘It’s just a true honor and blessing’
For the first time in 586 days Thursday, Micah Parsons strapped on his helmet and took the field for live football action. The Harrisburg native hadn’t played in a game since he earned MVP honors in Penn State’s win over Memphis in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 28, 2019. In...
Micah Parsons hilariously calculates how much time he will be sitting on Episode 1 of Hard Knocks
After not playing for Penn State in 2020 and being part of his first NFL training camp, it’s hard to blame Micah Parsons for being antsy about getting on the field and playing. This was proven evident in the season premiere of Hard Knocks, which is following around the Dallas...
