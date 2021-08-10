Hospitals across the Capital Region require staff get vaccinated; St. Mary’s, Saratoga, Ellis
Across the Capital Region, more hospitals are requiring staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Both Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam announced Monday new vaccine requirements for staff, following a growing trend among hospitals nationwide. Ellis Hospital in Schenectady told its staff Friday that they would be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or face possible termination.dailygazette.com
