Saratoga County, NY

Hospitals across the Capital Region require staff get vaccinated; St. Mary’s, Saratoga, Ellis

By Zachary Matson
Daily Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the Capital Region, more hospitals are requiring staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Both Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare in Amsterdam announced Monday new vaccine requirements for staff, following a growing trend among hospitals nationwide. Ellis Hospital in Schenectady told its staff Friday that they would be required to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or face possible termination.

