How bad is it? Five takeaways from the landmark UN climate change report

As you probably already know, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) just issued its latest report detailing what the world’s leading experts think is happening to our planet. Drawing on hundreds of rigorous scientific studies, it deals solely with the sources and physical effects of global warming. Subsequent reports—to be released next year—will address the social, economic, and political consequences. If you were hoping for reassuring news from this report, however, you’re going to be massively disappointed. For a sobering assessment of what it means, see this overview from the Economist or this quick explainer from Foreign Policy’s Christina Lu.