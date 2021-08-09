Cancel
Jeopardy! Executive Producer Mike Richards Confirms Host Rumors, Says Price is Right Lawsuits 'Do Not Reflect Who I Am'

By Jeryl Brunner
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards, who served as guest host earlier this year and who was revealed to be a frontrunner to fill Alex Trebek’s place behind the podium, sent a memo to staff on Monday confirming his interest in becoming the permanent host and addressing recently resurfaced lawsuits filed during his tenure a decade ago at The Price is Right.

Inspiring stories, exclusive celebrity interviews, bestselling authors, recipes and more.

