The Jones Brothers Speak: Joining the Blackhawks, Leading the Defensemen, and Being Role Models for the Black Hockey Community
First it was Caleb, then Seth joined the club. And just like that, the Jones Brothers landed with the Chicago Blackhawks. It’s been an interesting summer for the franchise, but the acquisition of the blue-liners, mainly Seth but we cannot count out Caleb, has been one of the major talking points for Chicago this offseason. It’s also, hopefully, one of the major turning points for the franchise to get the Blackhawks moving back in the right direction and back into consistent Stanley Cup Playoff contention.www.bleachernation.com
