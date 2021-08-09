The Jones Brothers Speak: Joining the Blackhawks, Leading the Defensemen, and Being Role Models for the Black Hockey Community

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports. • Marc-Andre Fleury on deciding to play next season with the Blackhawks: “I never had anything against Chicago, the organization. I think it was just me personally what I wanted to do. … Obviously, there’s a lot that goes into it. I’m very fortunate, Stan [Bowman] gave me some time to reflect on what I wanted to do, what was best for me and my family.” [NBC Sports Chicago]