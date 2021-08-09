Cancel
Virginia lawmakers approve budget for COVID-19 relief money

wina.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia lawmakers have given final approval to a spending plan for most of the state’s $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money. The budget includes funding for initiatives aimed at helping small businesses, increasing broadband access and replenishing the state’s depleted unemployment trust fund. The budget plan approved Monday by the Senate and the House of Delegates preserves most of a plan crafted by Gov. Ralph Northam and fellow Democrats. It also includes bonuses of $3,000 for sheriff’s deputies and correctional officers and $5,000 for state police. Northam said he will approve the plan.

