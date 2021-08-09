Cancel
Historical marker commemorates demolished Black Bottom neighborhood in Detroit

Cover picture for the articleHarold McLemore grew up across the street from a new historical marker commemorating the neighborhood he grew up in. The placard is the only testament left to what he remembers as a thriving neighborhood of Black families who moved to the city as part of the Great Migration along with European immigrants. The residents were pushed out beginning in the late 1950s to make way for redevelopment and a new highway.

