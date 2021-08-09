Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plum City, WI

Talkin’ Town Ball… with Plum City Blues pitcher Tony Garner

River Falls Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust the competitiveness and being around the guys. It kind of makes me feel a little younger, except for two days after pitching. There are a couple tournaments, like that one year I pitched for the Fish in Osceola. It was 12 at night when we got started and the guys were giving me grief because I was sleeping under the tree before the game. And there’s a lot of good memories of all the guys around the league. They make it fun.

www.riverfallsjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Pepin, WI
City
Plum City, WI
City
Osceola, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plum#Town Ball#Blues#Fish#Baseball Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

Tropical Storm Fred bears down on Florida, shutting schools

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Fred picked up speed and strength early on Monday as it bore down on the Florida Panhandle, prompting some schools in the western part of the state to cancel classes and after-school activities. The storm was about 80 miles (130 km) southwest of Apalachicola...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. declares first Western reservoir water shortage, triggering cuts

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. officials for the first time on Monday issued an official water shortage declaration for the massive Western reservoir of Lake Mead, triggering supply cuts to parts of the drought-stricken Southwest. The shortage will reduce water apportionments to Arizona, Nevada and Mexico for the year beginning...
WorldPosted by
CNN

In pictures: The Taliban take over Afghanistan

The Taliban retook Afghanistan's capital of Kabul on Sunday, nearly two decades after they were driven from the city by US troops. Militants entered the presidential palace hours after former President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Over the past week, many of Afghanistan's major cities fell to the insurgent group with little to no resistance.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

At least 304 dead after earthquake in Haiti

Over 300 people are dead in Haiti after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit the country on Saturday. Haiti's Office of Civil Protection said search and rescue teams will be sent out, with at least 304 people confirmed dead from the earthquake, NBC News reported. “The most important thing is to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy