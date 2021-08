INLAND TOWNSHIP, MI – The mother of a 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed last week has been charged with open murder in the case, WPBN/WGTU reports. Suzanne Jacobson, 33, was charged Friday, Aug. 13; her next court date is Aug. 26, the report said. Her daughter was fatally shot at a home on Benson Road in Inland Township on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12.