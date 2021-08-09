Cancel
Astronomy

Mercury Opposes Jupiter

By 6 min read
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). Maybe you don't have enemies, but it's also possible you just haven't recognized them yet. Often the enemy comes in the form of fun, temptation or a toxic friendship. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). You know opportunity when you see it. It matters not whether your confidence...

Your Weekly Horoscope: August 15 to August 21

There’s something in the air this week. Everyone’s unbothered, hydrated, in their lane and moisturized. Pleasure is a priority. This is because on the 16th, sweet Venus returns to her home sign of Libra, where balance, taste and beauty rule everything. Beyoncé has Venus in Libra—need we say more? Venus spends about a month of every year in her domicile of Libra, but 2021 is the first time since September 2016 when Venus won’t make any harsh aspects to Mars or Saturn during the transit. Think back to that era—what brought uncomplicated joy?
The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
What Each Zodiac Lies About The Most

You lie about whether or not you’re fine. You pretend everything is okay even when you’re dying inside. You lie about why you can’t make it to parties and work functions. You make up excuses so you can stay home alone. Gemini. You lie about your past. You don’t want...
August 2021's New Moon In Leo Will Bring Shocking Change

Every year, from approximately July 22 to August 22, the sun moves through Leo, the fixed fire sign with an appetite for drama, luxury, and taking empowered action to make even the loftiest goals a reality. This passionate season can pump up your confidence and have you feeling ready to take on whatever curveballs come your way. And while it's awesome to feel so self-assured, you'll want to prepare yourself for surprises around the Lion's August new moon.
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, August 2021

The sun in Leo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, making this season all about partnership for you, dear Aquarius! It’s an exciting time to meet new people and learn more about the perspectives of those you’re already in established partnerships with. Important realizations about your relationships take place...
Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
Friday The 13th Could Be Dark And Challenging For 3 Zodiac Signs

I don’t know about you, but sometimes, the universe totally and unequivocally freaks me out. I hear about a foreboding transit in astrology and I start planning my defenses. Sometimes, I’ll even postpone a vacation just because I realized it’ll take place during Mercury retrograde. It might sound ridiculous, but it gives me a sense of control knowing what type of energy I should avoid. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst Friday the 13th 2021 — Scorpio, Capricorn, and Pisces — you might want to start rescheduling things.
How Each Zodiac Sign Protects Their Heart

You act like you don’t care about anyone other than yourself. You think pretending to be heartless will help protect your heart. You never say those three little words first. You wait for confirmation the other person shares your feelings. Gemini. You’re super careful about who you let into your...
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY: Aug. 12-18

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22):. According to Leo author Guy de Maupassant, "We are in the habit of using our eyes only with the memory of what people before us have thought about the things we are looking at." That's too bad. It causes us to miss a lot of life's richness. In fact, said de Maupassant, "There is an element of the unexplored in everything. The smallest thing contains a little of what is unknown." Your assignment in the next two weeks, Leo, is to take his thoughts to heart. In every experience, engage "with enough attention to find an aspect of it that no one has ever seen or spoken of." You are in a phase when you could discover and enjoy record-breaking levels of novelty.
Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
August Horoscope: Check What The Star Has In Store For You!

Aries – This month, your words flow easily, just as you are being called to lend a sympathetic ear to others. Although this is not the best month for making personal progress in love or money, it is the perfect time to strengthen your credentials as a pillar and support to others in your life. Someone who is opposed to your efforts at work may turn out to be a valuable ally. If you take their suggestions seriously, you will end up refining your position into one of strength.
𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Aug. 13

Today’s Birthday (08/13/21) Connection and partnership are your magic this year. Build and grow collaboration with steady coordination. Making new social connections this summer leads to a professional change this autumn. Family and romance light up this winter, inspiring a springtime career metamorphosis. Love is the active ingredient. To get...
Libra, Your August Horoscope Is All About Going Through Changes

You’re leading a revolution this month! In fact, your Libra August 2021 horoscope kicks off with a powerful new moon on August 8 that will help you tap into your leadership skills. Taking place in your 11th house of community, this new moon is about connecting with your wider circle and enacting change that ripples throughout the world. It’s not always easy sacrificing your own needs for the greater good, but you may find that helping others helps yourself in a way you never realized was possible.
August 2021 Horoscope: The Lion’s Gate and the End of Denial

Out of the Pisces prism and back to the safety zone? Jupiter ends its brief fantasy dip in Pisces and returns to scientific Aquarius, accompanied by Mars in clinical Virgo. And just like that, the stars flip the script from Hot Vax Summer to Hot Mask Summer. The good news? There’s still plenty to be hopeful about in your August 2021 horoscope, even as we’re forced to get real.
Virgo Horoscope | August 2021

Mercury opposite Saturn and trine Chiron August 1–2 forces you to confront the limitations you’re willing to live with to avoid dealing with your own feelings of vulnerability. Emotional extremism is the danger at Mercury’s opposition to Jupiter right before entering Virgo August 10–11. Perfectionism is a double-edged sword! Confrontations over security issues arise at Mercury’s conjunction to Mars August 18; surprising solutions appear out of thin air August 20–24, widening your options and giving you some breathing room. Mercury enters partnership-positive Libra August 30 at Last Quarter Moon in Gemini; it’s not too late to change your mind!
Horoscope for Aug. 11, 2021: Cancer, be clear, concise; Aquarius, do what you promised

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Chris Messina was born in Northport, N.Y., on this day in 1974. This birthday star portrayed Danny Castellano on the TV sitcom “The Mindy Project” from 2012 to 2017. He has also appeared on episodes of “The Sinner,” “The Newsroom” and “Damages.” On the big screen, Messina’s film work includes roles in “Birds of Prey,” “The True Adventures of Wolfboy” and “Live by Night.” Messina has two children with his wife, producer Jennifer Todd.

