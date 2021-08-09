Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Instagram Tests Ads for Shops

By Adriana Lee
Posted by 
WWD
WWD
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ee5EM_0bMebIoT00
Instagram Shops is getting ads: The tech company has begun testing the placements for some U.S. advertisers.

Instagram’s ad strategy has expanded: After officially hitting short-video feature Reels in a global rollout in June, the social media company’s advertising wing is spreading to its e-commerce business.

Starting Monday, the company is testing paid placements in Instagram Shops covering single images and optional image carousels in the U.S., with additional regions to follow. Test partners include brands such as Away, Boo Oh, Clairepaint, Deux, Donni Davy and Fenty Beauty.

According to the company, it’s not only looking to drive discovery to Shops, but to do so at the moment when consumers are in the mood to browse. Toward that end, advertisements will appear as tiles in the app’s Instagram Shop tab to capture users who are already there to peruse stores and products. Clicking on a tile takes the user directly to the product page.

Since they live on Shop tabs, which are only available on mobile devices, the ads are likewise mobile-only. They tie into Instagram and Facebook’s broader advertising model and so are subject to their bidding and auction system, which aims to balance levels and frequency of ads and relevant content.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNnVE_0bMebIoT00
Ads will appear inside the Instagram Shop tab.  Courtesy image

The timing of Instagram’s test lands during a pivotal point in the evolution of social media and e-commerce.

“Online shopping has surged since the beginning of the pandemic, but social commerce specifically has been thrust into the spotlight,” Keith Nealon, chief executive officer of Bazaarvoice, told WWD.

According to the firm’s consumer survey, 85 percent of shoppers agreed that their time on social media has increased over the past 12 months and 72 percent agreed that they are more influenced to shop via social media now compared to pre-pandemic, he said.

Shopping on Instagram, specifically, jumped 200 percent, compared to pre-pandemic levels, and more than half of respondents said it was their top choice for shopping, at 54 percent. It was bested only by brands’ own websites, which came in at 77 percent.

Social commerce appears to be surging across the entire sector, with dramatic increases across TikTok, 567 percent; Pinterest, 250 percent, and Twitter, 300 percent.

Notably, the report singles out the beauty category as a winner in social commerce. Participants showed a preference for purchasing beauty products at 89 percent and health or wellness products at 42 percent on social media than from physical stores, compared to 35 and 24 percent, respectively.

Nealon noted that the rise in social shopping logically stems from consumers spending more time at home, online and on phones. But it’s also a reflection of social platforms’ growing priority on e-commerce, he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Cgr0_0bMebIoT00
Clicking on a Shops ad take the user to the product page.  Courtesy image

“Last summer, Instagram swapped out it’s ‘Activity’ tab for the ‘Shop’ tab, and their new move to include ads in the Shop tab is a no-brainer,” Nealon continued. For some critics, it’s a visual reminder of the company’s changing priorities, from artists’ resource and haven to business and revenue engine.

While it may alienate some creative types, the tech company has focused on its “creator community,” a distinct segment perhaps defined by people who create content specifically for the platform. Facebook and Instagram have been looking to give creators more ways to monetize their content, typically through commerce.

In June, the company said it will begin testing a native affiliate tool in the coming months, to give creators a new way to earn commissions by driving purchases on Instagram.

“As social platforms such as Instagram continue to make shopping easier, more accessible, more personalized and more attractive, the users will continue to turn into their consumers as well,” Nealon added.

Comments / 0

WWD

WWD

7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
324K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Social Commerce#Pinterest#On E#Media Company#Reels#Instagram Shops#Away#Bazaarvoice#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Softwarealbuquerqueexpress.com

FANSDOOR Upgrades New TALock Technology to Optimize Advertising Effect of Social Media

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2021 / In the past decade, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Google and other types of social media applications have accumulated a large number of users. Most corporations have already understood that Internet advertisements can make social media users notice brands. As a result, corporations are searching for professionals to assist with advertisement promotions. FANSDOOR, a social media marketing service company, has upgraded its TALock technology this month. The upgraded TALock system uses a more precise AI system analysis tool to find the correct target audience for customers, which can effectively reduce advertising costs and increase promotion effectiveness by 16%.
InternetNews Slashdot

Russia-Linked Ad Agency Smeared Vaccines Using Hundreds of Fake Instagram Accounts

Facebook said Tuesday that it has removed hundreds of accounts linked to a mysterious advertising agency operating out of Russia that sought to pay social media influencers to smear Covid-19 vaccines made by Pfizer and AstraZeneca. A network of 65 Facebook accounts and 243 Instagram accounts was traced back to Fazze, an advertising and marketing firm working in Russia on behalf of an unknown client.
Cell PhonesPosted by
CNN

The mysterious Chinese fashion app that's as popular as Amazon

Every night before bed, Anushka Sachan whips out her phone to log into an app. "It kind of becomes a habit," said the 20-year-old Hong Kong University student. "Before sleeping, I'm just like, 'Okay, check in.'" The platform Sachan is using belongs to a Chinese brand called Shein — pronounced...
Cell Phonescascadebusnews.com

6 Facebook Marketing Tips That Are Still Effective In 2021

Facebook is a social media platform that had both ups and downs when it comes to marketing. But, despite that, compare it to whatever other social platform out there, and you’ll notice that Facebook is still the biggest. The platform has over 2.3 billion monthly active users, and over 1 billion users access it on a daily basis. And, the most surprising fact is that the platform grew to this size within the span of only 13 years. YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and pretty much any other social media platform haven’t succeeded in reaching this many monthly active users.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Facebook Ads Announces Updates to Targeting Minors, Instagram Shop Ads, & More

Facebook has announced updates to the way that they are handling privacy for minors, launched new ad placement tests, and developed a new tool for advertisers. Following on the heels of Google Ads’ recent announcement regarding changes to the way that advertisers will be able to be target minors, Facebook is announcing a similar change.
Internetcelebrityaccess.com

How To Use Facebook, Instagram Ad Tools To Do Free Audience Research

(Hypebot) — This hack uses Facebook and Instagram ad tools to research an audience or potential audience size and makeup without ever spending a dime. Boosting an event or post on Facebook or a post or story on Instagram can be a cost-effective tool for marketing shows and more, but those same ad-building tools can also be very useful without spending any money.
Relationshipsdigitalspy.com

The Repair Shop star confirms marriage with sweet Instagram photos

Congratulations are in order for The Repair Shop star Will Kirk, who has got married. The antique furniture restorer and his fiancée were due to get married last year, but their wedding was postponed due to the pandemic. Will posted some beautiful pictures of the day on Instagram, showing him...
Internetaithority.com

Emplifi Reveals Global Ad Spend up 50% On Facebook and Instagram in Q2

The continued growth in social media ad spend points to more than a simple “bounce back” from the pandemic, according to Emplifi. The unified CX platform’s data findings highlight how brands are increasing their investment in social platforms to improve customer experiences and drive social commerce. Emplifi, the leading unified...
EntertainmentEDMTunes

Spotify is Testing a Cheaper Ad-Supported Subscription

This week, a Spotify representative told The Hollywood Reporter that Spotify is testing a new ad-supported subscription for $0.99 a month called Spotify Plus. Unlike the free version, the plan allows users to skip tracks unlimitedly and choose what specific songs they’d like to hear from an album/playlist. A new ad-supported Spotify Plus would be a cheap alternative for a less restrictive experience on the app.
EntertainmentANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Spotify testing out an ad-supported tier for $0.99

It looks like the trend now for streaming services is to test out cheaper tiers that can give users some benefits but not as much as the regular tiers. We talked about an experimental YouTube Premium Lite tier and now it looks like Spotify is doing something similar. Spotify Plus is a low-cost but ad-supported subscription tier that will have some of the premium benefits. The music streaming giant has confirmed that they are randomly offering it to free users who may be willing to pay $0.99 every month.
Video GamesComicBook

Twitch Testing New Stream Display Ads

Twitch has revealed that it will be testing a new form of advertisements called Stream Display Ads. Essentially, these will appear on-screen without stopping the stream, allowing viewers to continue seeing and hearing the streamer. This will be an optional feature that content creators can choose, and they will receive ad revenue for those that are shown during streams. All in all, this seems like it could be a very welcome way for streamers to offer ads in a way that doesn't prove disruptive to the overall experience. Stream Display ads were apparently created following feedback from the Twitch community.
DrinksSFGate

How to Create Wine Ads on Facebook and Instagram with A Limited Budget

Many small to medium-sized wineries run up against a classic business challenge—that you have to spend money to make money. In other words, you have to invest in marketing and advertising to get your brand out there. But what if you have a small advertising budget?. Wineries that don’t have...
Behind Viral Videoswhathifi.com

YouTube is testing a cheaper 'Premium Lite' subscription that just removes ads

In a move somewhat similar to Spotify (which is trialling a Plus tier cheaper than its Premium service, but unlocking some of its paid-for features) Google is testing a YouTube subscription plan in parts of Europe that costs less than its YouTube Premium offering. Essentially, 'YouTube Premium Lite', (which may not be available in your region), offers ad-free viewing but without offline downloads, YouTube Music and background playback.
Behind Viral Videosmediapost.com

YouTube Tests Less Expensive, Ad-Free Premium Subscription Plan

Google’s video platform YouTube is testing a more affordable version of its Premium subscription plan. The test rolled out in parts of Europe. It offers ad-free viewing without additional Premium offerings like YouTube Music, and offline downloads and background playback. This is good for subscribers, but it removes an option for advertisers to reach the YouTube streaming audience.
Technology9to5Mac

Spotify Plus being tested – a new paid tier, but still with ads

Spotify is testing a new paid tier known as Spotify Plus, to sit between the free and Premium levels. The good news is the price; the bad news that you’ll still hear ads …. If you’re frustrated by the restrictions Spotify places on free accounts, but don’t want to lay out $9.99/month for a Premium account, Spotify Plus might hold the answer, at just $0.99/month. The number of ads you hear is the same, but you get much more control over your listening.
Beauty & Fashionbeautypackaging.com

Moda Moda to Launch Functional Shampoo on Amazon

Moda Moda Inc., a Korean cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, recently launched a shampoo brand "Moda Moda"—and it will launch its functional shampoo, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo," on Amazon this month. The company jointly developed the product with Dr. Haeshin Lee (Ph.D.), a chemist from MIT, for seven years. It...
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Beauty: Retailers Add Products From LA Brands

Small Black-owned skincare and makeup brands based in Los Angeles are finding big opportunities for growth. Some of the businesses are getting a boost from major beauty retailers that have made commitments to diversity as well as increased spending by local consumers on beauty products. Founders of companies like Mid-Wilshire-based...
Internetsnorable.org

5 Things to Know About Social Media and Branding

Did you know that over 3.6 billion people in the world used social media in 2020? Not only that, the average user spent almost 2.5 hours perusing their favorite platforms. Social media has solidified itself in the marketing world with businesses jumping on the social media bandwagon in the last few years. With billions of social media users, the potential for followers and customers is abundant – with the right branding.
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Specialized Virtual Marketing Startups

Industry-leading media design firm Training Allies has announced that it will rebrand as COGENT360, a decision made by the company following the expansion of its virtual and experiential marketing capabilities and products. COGENT360 currently specializes in creating VR and 3D modeling-based experiences for CE manufacturers, retailers, buying groups, and other...
Petstalesbuzz.com

Mike gives viewers an update on Natalie’s pet rat after she moves out

Mike and Natalie’s break-up left 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers wondering what happened to Lucky, the pet rat. The former couple brought home the rat from a pet store after Natalie demanded that they rescue the animal from being fed to a snake. Lucky was prominently featured in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy