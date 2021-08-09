Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clovis, CA

Man convicted of killing developmentally disabled Clovis man being released from prison

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJrXX_0bMeaBk100 A man convicted of killing a developmentally disabled Clovis man more than 40 years ago has learned he will be set free.

In November 1980, David Weidert lured 20-year-old Mike Morganti out of his apartment and tortured him for 45 minutes before stabbing him and strangling him.

Morganti was then forced to dig his own grave, and as he went up to grasp for life one more time, Weidert pushed his head back down into the dirt.

The killing was after Morganti spoke to law enforcement about a burglary committed by Weidert in which he had used Morganti as a lookout.

After the killing, Weidert was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked Weidert's release from prison. He is not expected to have a role in the latest decision.

Comments / 3

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Murder
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy