Man convicted of killing developmentally disabled Clovis man being released from prison

A man convicted of killing a developmentally disabled Clovis man more than 40 years ago has learned he will be set free.

In November 1980, David Weidert lured 20-year-old Mike Morganti out of his apartment and tortured him for 45 minutes before stabbing him and strangling him.

Morganti was then forced to dig his own grave, and as he went up to grasp for life one more time, Weidert pushed his head back down into the dirt.

The killing was after Morganti spoke to law enforcement about a burglary committed by Weidert in which he had used Morganti as a lookout.

After the killing, Weidert was convicted of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Last year, Gov. Gavin Newsom blocked Weidert's release from prison. He is not expected to have a role in the latest decision.