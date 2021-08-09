Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama State

2 Alabama hospitals suspend some elective surgeries due to COVID spike

By Leada Gore
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Alabama hospitals are halting some elective surgeries due to the sharp spike in COVID cases. Huntsville and Madison Hospitals will postpone elective surgeries – both inpatient and outpatient – where the patient would typically be placed in a regular room to recover. The suspension begins today. “In collaboration with...

www.al.com

Comments / 1

AL.com

AL.com

126K+
Followers
32K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospital#Hospital Bed#Covid#Covid#Madison Hospitals#Women Children Hospital#Decatur Morgan Hospital#Helen Keller Hospital#Red Bay Hospital#Hsvhospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

After nearly dying of COVID, Alabama car dealer gives away $100,000 in vaccine incentives

Shawn Esfahani was lying in a hospital bed approximately nine months ago suffering the effects of pneumonia and COVID-19. His oxygen level dropped to a dangerously low level. “It was a matter of a few hours, to be honest with you, that I could have lived or not,” Esfahani recalled about his stay at Thomas Hospital in Fairhope last December while COVID cases were spiking nationwide.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

These are Alabama’s 17 shrinking cities

New, federal population totals released by the U.S. Census Bureau last week showed 17 larger cities in Alabama lost people over the last decade. And three of the state’s largest cities are included in that list. Birmingham, Mobile and Montgomery all lost significant amounts of people, but they weren’t the fastest shrinking.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama police officer finds 50 pound prehistoric leg bone while diving in Florida

It was a find of mammoth proportions. Cullman police officer David Brooks was diving in the shallow waters of Venice Beach, Fla., “The Shark Tooth Capitol of the World,” eyes alert for hidden treasures. He had dived here before, along with others from the North Alabama Dive Center, and recovered sharks teeth and the giant teeth of megalodons — the largest shark to ever prowl the seas, now extinct.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Case of flesh-eating bacteria Vibrio reported in Alabama

A case of Vibrio, a flesh-eating bacterial infection typically linked to water exposure, has been reported in Alabama, according to the Mobile County Health Department. MCHD said the exposure took place in the waters near Gulf Shores. No other information on the patient is being released. The bacteria known as...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama no longer allows COVID concerns as reason for absentee ballot

Anne Perez’s excuse for voting absentee on Tuesday, two weeks ahead of Mobile’s August 24 municipal elections, was that she’s “physically incapacitated” and unable to vote on Election Day. The only thing is, Perez isn’t sick. She’s concerned her daughter, who started pre-school this week in Mobile County, could be...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
AL.com

Bipartisanship in the Alabama Legislature? It actually happened, quietly and effectively

Something intriguing occurred during the most recent session of the Alabama legislature. Something historic, possibly seismic. And it happened quietly, with only conversations and negotiations between a specific group of members of the House of Representatives—Republicans and Democrats. Together, the members created a bipartisan alliance the likes of which hyper-partisan Alabama has not seen in, well, maybe ever. The alliance helped guide several pieces of legislation through the oft-divided chamber, bills created to benefit urban and rural Alabamians (that code for Black and white Alabamians) in new and potentially profound ways. The alliance was sparked, even more stunningly, by the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020. In this column, the first of two written collaboratively by columnists Roy S. Johnson and Cameron Smith, often a political ying and yang among our voices, you’ll read how those calls were received and the “raw” gathering between the Black Democrats and white Republicans in a Montgomery Baptist church less than three weeks after Floyd’s death.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Historic bipartisan alliance in Alabama legislature quietly bore surprising fruit; will it endure or spoil?

Just days after the tragic murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on May 25, 2020, two white Republicans in the Alabama House of Representatives, moved by the video that moved us all, separately reached out to two Black Democrats to, they said, gain a better understanding of what it said about America and how it impacted their Black colleagues. They also wondered if there was anything they could do—together. Less than three weeks later the initial four convened several white Republicans and Black Democrats at a Montgomery Baptist church for what was “raw”, emotional gathering. What emerged were the seeds of a unique, unprecedented—and potentially seismic—bipartisan alliance that quietly but effectively got several bills passed that could benefit urban and rural (read: Black and white) in new, potentially profound ways. In this Part 2, AL.com columnists Cameron Smith and Roy S. Johnson, who often espouse differing political views, reveal how they got it done and if it might hang together and lead to a shocking, new bipartisanship effort in Montgomery.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama schools closed Aug. 16, 2021 as Tropical Storm Fred threatens state

A number of southeast Alabama school systems near the Gulf Coast will be closed on Monday in anticipation of bad weather from Tropical Storm Fred. Fred is forecast to make landfall on Monday afternoon or Monday night on the Florida Panhandle with 50 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm’s forecasted path as of Sunday night showed the center of the storm coming ashore somewhere between Destin and Panama City although the worst weather will likely be far east of the center.

Comments / 1

Community Policy