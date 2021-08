Two Breckenridge FFA students placed in Team Roping at the Texas FFA Rodeo, held in conjunction with the Texas FFA State Convention in Alvarado earlier this month. Jett Echols and Kyler Kanady represented Breckenridge as they competed in the team roping event. In round 1, the boys won with a time of 7.25, and in the second round they were fourth place. They ended up in third place in the Team Roping and eighth place in the team rankings.