Report: Detroit Lions to sign CB Nickell Robey-Coleman for banged up secondary

Detroit Free Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Lions are bringing in help for their depleted secondary, signing cornerback Nickell Robey-Coleman, the NFL Network reported Monday. Robey-Coleman is a familiar face to many on the Lions coaching staff. He played the 2017-19 seasons with the Los Angeles Rams under Lions secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant (and with general manager Brad Holmes in the front office), and he spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he played special teams under Lions coordinator Dave Fipp.

