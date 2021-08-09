Silver medal diving winner from LI shares Olympic experience with young campers
" Fresh off his silver medal win at the Olympics, Wantagh native Andrew Capobianco shared his Tokyo 2020 experience with some young campers as part of his big welcome home. Capobianco was welcomed home at the town of Oyster Bay Athletic Center in Hicksville Monday. "I'm just very grateful that I grew up in this community," says Capobianco. Capobianco, the son of two former Nassau police officers, brought his silver medal to show off to campers from the Police Activity League. MORE: Diver from Long Island wins Olympic silver in Tokyo "It's just pretty crazy that I was, I was just like them one day and now I'm here, but I mean I still feel like the same old little kid who was just chasing a dream," says Capobianco. The Olympic medalist was presented with several citations from Long Island leaders. He was also presented with a custom-made wooden flag with his name and the Olympic rings from the PAL. On hand for the ceremony was retired U.S. Rep. Peter King. "Mike Capobianco has been a friend of mine for many years," says King. "He actually protected me for a long time, taught my grandson how to play baseball." Capobianco told the campers that if they want to make it all the way from Long Island to the Olympic podium they have to work hard and balance things. "When your parents tell you to go to school and do your homework, I'm sorry to tell you that you need to go to school and do your homework because otherwise you're not going to become as good as you want to be in your athletics, if you're not doing well in your academics," says Capobianco. Capobianco told the campers that he is training for the next summer Olympics and hopes to be in Paris competing in 2024. "
