HPD: Boy killed, man injured in shooting in northwest Houston

Houston police said they believe a juvenile was shot to death Monday at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Pitner Road around noon and found the boy dead in the backseat of a car.

A man was also injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

