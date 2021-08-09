Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

HPD: Boy killed, man injured in shooting in northwest Houston

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVryj_0bMeVU0r00

Houston police said they believe a juvenile was shot to death Monday at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Pitner Road around noon and found the boy dead in the backseat of a car.

A man was also injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Houston Police Department#Hpd#Hpd#Houstonpolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy