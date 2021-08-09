HPD: Boy killed, man injured in shooting in northwest Houston
Houston police said they believe a juvenile was shot to death Monday at a northwest Houston apartment complex.
Police said they responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Pitner Road around noon and found the boy dead in the backseat of a car.
A man was also injured in the shooting and was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
