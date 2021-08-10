Cancel
Tennessee State

Remains of soldier killed in WW II forest battle returned to East TN

WBIR
WBIR
 6 days ago

The remains of an East Tennessee soldier killed in the World War II Battle of Hurtgen Forest in Germany are coming home.

Warren G.H. DeVault's remains will be interred Saturday at Spence Cemetery in Dayton, Tenn., according to the U.S. Army Human Resources Command.

DeVault, a Rhea County native, was assigned to Company F, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Division. His unit was engaged in battle in November 1944 with German forces near Hürtgen, Germany, when it's believed he was killed.

He was 24.

The remains of many U.S. soldiers from that battle are only now being identified and returned to American soil. Some have been interred at Ardennes American Cemetery.

DeVault's remains were confirmed by DNA analysis in September 2020.

"His name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, an American Battle Monuments Commission site in Margarten, Netherlands, along with others still missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for," according to the Human Resources Command.

