Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin offers 2023 athlete Alex Mota

By Ben Kenney
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RLoI_0bMeU4V500

The Wisconsin football program sent out another class of 2023 offer today, this one to three-star athlete Alex Mota.

Mota is 247Sports’ No. 30 athlete in the class and No. 3 recruit from his home state of Iowa.

Wisconsin becomes the fifth program on the Marion, Iowa native’s offer sheet, joining Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and Nebraska.

There is still plenty of time left in the 2022 recruit cycle, so Mota’s name may not come up again for months. But Wisconsin now has 39 offers out in the class as they look to continue to elevate their recruiting profile.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Wisconsin StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: New Wisconsin DL coach Ross Kolodziej motivates his group in practice

Yesterday on Twitter, Wisconsin football gave us an inside look at one of the newly promoted Badger coaches motivating his group in practice. Ross Kolodziej spent seven seasons as Wisconsin’s head strength and conditioning coach, but is now in his first as the defensive line coach for the Badgers. If you’ve spent some time leading a weight room, chances are you know how to get people fired up. Not only has he led the Badgers in the weight room, but he also played on Wisconsin’s 1998 and 1999 Big Ten championship winning teams coached by Barry Alvarez.
College SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star edge Omari Abor announces top six schools

One of the top uncommitted prospects in the country is five-star edge rusher Omari Abor. The Duncanville product has the best schools in the country going after him. During an Instagram Q&A, Abor was asked what his top three schools were at the moment. He doubled down, releasing his top six. Texas made the cut, alongside Alabama, LSU, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ryan Jacoby transferring to Pittsburgh

Ryan Jacoby is headed to Pitt. According to a tweet, the 6-foot, 5-inches, 310-pound offensive lineman is looking for new beginning in the Steel City. Despite being at Ohio State for three years, Jacoby still has four years of eligibility left. He entered the transfer portal last week, and it didn’t take long to go through the decision-making process.
Omaha, NEPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Vol David Skinns earns PGA Tour card

Former University of Tennessee golfer David Skinns earned his 2021-22 PGA Tour card on Sunday. He won the Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna at The Club at Indian Creek in Omaha, Nebraska. Skinns finished -14 at the Pinnacle Bank Championship, one stroke ahead of Jared Wolfe and Zecheng Dou...
Michigan StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Highlights from Michigan State's scrimmage on Saturday

Michigan State football is less than three weeks away. The Spartans are continuing to prepare for the 2021 season, and that included an intrasquad scrimmage at Spartan Stadium on Saturday. Michigan State Football’s social media team provided clips from the scrimmage so fans could get a little taste of what’s to come later this season. It might not be much — but it’s at least got me pumped up for the season to get going.
FootballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame adds four-star safety to 2023 recruiting class

Notre Dame landed the third commitment of the 2023 recruiting class Sunday when four-star safety Adon Shuler announced his decision to play for the Fighting Irish. Shuler comes from Irvington, New Jersey, and is ranked in the top 200 overall in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He checks in at 6 feet, 190 pounds and chose the Irish over Penn State, Maryland, Florida and Boston College among others.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gators News: Summer tennis roundup continues, volleyball announces fan day

Welcome back from a rainy weekend in Gainesville! The sports scene is pretty bare for the Gator Nation at the moment, but the lull is merely the calm before the autumn storm. The roundup from the past few days focuses mainly on members of the men’s tennis team in action this summer, plus the volleyball team gets warmed up with a scrimmage in front of the fans. Enjoy the calm while it lasts — there are less than three weeks until the college football kickoff.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

T.J. Hockenson cracks the NFL Top 100 players for the first time

T.J. Hockenson is starting to gain more acclaim around the nation. The Lions tight end cracked the NFL Top 100 for the first time in 2021. Hockenson checks in at No. 93 overall on the list, which is voted upon by players on anonymous balloting. It’s the first time Hockenson is on the list, and it follows up a second season where he earned the first Pro Bowl nod of his career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy