WorkSuites is adding two new Class A locations, one in Fort Worth

WorkSuites, a Texas-based company with 20 co-working locations in Dallas and Houston, is adding two new locations, including the company’s first in Fort Worth. The two new locations will be at 640 Taylor in Fort Worth and 1000 Main in Houston. WorkSuites has been growing quickly despite the global pandemic, according to the company. These two locations will be the fourth and fifth locations the company has opened over the course of the last year. Founder and CEO Flip Howard credits much of the company’s growth in this season to the groundswell of homebound professionals looking for Covid-safe, productivity conducive workspaces.