How bad is it? Five takeaways from the landmark UN climate change report
Temperatures are getting hotter, droughts are more severe, fire season rarely lets up, and that’s not by accident. It is “unequivocal” that human activity has warmed the Earth, and “widespread and rapid changes” are already occurring in every country. That’s the conclusion of a sweeping new report out Monday from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which comes as California struggles with a severe drought and another raging fire season.www.eastbaytimes.com
Comments / 0