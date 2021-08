Day 5 is in the books and it’s the last practice before the Broncos are able to go in full pads and give the coaches a real evaluation of what’s going on out there. Today it was a much better day for Bridgewater who was coming off a rough Saturday practice. We also have Bradley Chubb returning to team drills, rookie Patrick Surtain II continues to impress and came up with his first interception, Lloyd Cushenberry looking better and stronger, an injury report, news and notes, quotes, and more.