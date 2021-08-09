DawgmanRadio: Day Four was a Bit of a Bounce-back Day for the Offense
Despite the absence of left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, the Washington offense was able to make their adjustments from a tough Sunday workout to impose themselves a little bit more on Day Four of fall camp. The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - talked about the bounce-back effort from the offense, including a great drive during the field team period, led by Dylan Morris, that ended up with a 5-yard touchdown to a wide-open Cade Otton.247sports.com
