DawgmanRadio: Day Four was a Bit of a Bounce-back Day for the Offense

By Chris Fetters
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the absence of left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, the Washington offense was able to make their adjustments from a tough Sunday workout to impose themselves a little bit more on Day Four of fall camp. The guys from Dawgman.com - Kim Grinolds, Chris Fetters, and Scott Eklund - talked about the bounce-back effort from the offense, including a great drive during the field team period, led by Dylan Morris, that ended up with a 5-yard touchdown to a wide-open Cade Otton.

