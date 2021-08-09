Yalobusha County sheriff died Monday

The Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department released this statement on Facebook regarding the death of Sheriff Fulco. "It is with great sadness that the Yalobusha County Sheriff's Department announces the sudden passing of Sheriff Mark D. Fulco. Sheriff Fulco passed away today around 1PM from complications of COVID-19 and pneumonia. Sheriff Fulco was a fearless advocate of the Sheriff's Department and the citizens that he served. A career law enforcement officer, Sheriff Fulco made many friends and touched many lives. Thank you to the community who has reached out to the Sheriff's Department to express condolences and fond memories of the Sheriff. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten. As the family releases visitation/funeral information, we will provide updates to the public."