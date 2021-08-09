Cancel
Alabama State

Alabama Practice Report: TE Jahleel Billingsley returns

By Stephen M. Smith
tdalabamamag.com
 7 days ago

Alabama returned to the practice field on Monday for its fourth practice session of fall camp. After much speculation from head coach Nick Saban's comments regarding tight end Jahleel Billingsley on Sunday, the junior returned to practice today and went through drills...

