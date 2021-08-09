Texas QB Battle Becoming "A Special Thing" As Practice Heats Up

Texas football fans likely remember Sam Ehlinger in a positive light. At least offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter hopes so.

The senior offensive lineman entered the Forty Acres with Ehlinger as part of Tom Herman's initial recruiting class. Kerstetter played different roles on the offensive line for four seasons, but his job was clear: block for Ehlinger and run like hell.

Ehlinger now is with the Indianapolis Colts, looking to win the starting job for Week 1. Kerstetter remains in Austin, hoping his season-ending injury won't derail him from starting a guard.

Practice is underway with Steve Sarkisian at the helm and Kerstetter now is watching both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card fill the void left under center. So far, he's impressed with both players leading the first-team offense.

"These young guys, man, they've done incredible,” Kerstetter told reporters Saturday. “Like as an old guy you can only ask that they do their best, and that's what they've done every each and every day. They’ve came in they worked hard, they’ve used their voice and took over the offense. So it's been awesome to see both of them just continue to work and grind. Man, it's really a special thing here.”

Texas will have to name a starter for the season opener against Louisiana-Lafayette on September 4. That doesn't mean Sark will allow just one QB to play. Days into fall camp and both Card and Thompson are picking up where they left off.

The problem with that — both are stellar through the first few practices with neither truly pulling ahead.

“Both of them sling the rock,” Leading wide receiver of 2020 Joshua Moore said Saturday. “They make us look good, it's not that we make them look good. I mean if you come to practice you'll see for yourself. They’re putting it right where it needs to be. And it's a strong battle right now. Whoever ends up winning the starting spot, you know, they deserve it. They both deserve it, in my opinion. "

Moore said that he'll be in for a breakout season no matter who wins the job. Both have the accolades thus far to warrant more reps.

Thompson is still fresh in the mind of fans following his Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado. He went 8-of-10 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns, 42 of which went to Moore along with two scores.

Card still is a name on the rise. A top-five dual-threat option coming out of Lake Travis, he provides a strong deep ball down the sideline. He also commands a red zone offense, as evident with his nine-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Washington in the Orange-White game.

“They’re driven, they’re competitive, they’re smart, they’re talented… Fifteen practices wasn’t enough,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to get into training camp and I want to give them some time to show me what they’ve been working on.”

Sark won't put a timetable on naming a starter, but the clock is ticking. Replacing Ehlinger with a bonafide option gives stability for an offense looking to live the "All Gas, No Breaks" motto.

Thompson and Card still are working through learning the offense for Week 1 against the Ragin Cajuns, but they're showing growth through every snap. With three weeks before the start of the season, it'll be a battle worth keeping an eye on.

And one most Longhorns players will be watching as well.

“I'm just looking forward to the season," Moore said. "Whoever the quarterback is, I’m fine with it. And I speak for all the receivers.”

CONTINUE READING: Both Texas QBs "Slinging the Rock" Early In Fall Camp

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.