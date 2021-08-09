Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas QB Battle Becoming "A Special Thing" As Practice Heats Up

By Cole Thompson
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 7 days ago

Texas football fans likely remember Sam Ehlinger in a positive light. At least offensive tackle Derek Kerstetter hopes so.

The senior offensive lineman entered the Forty Acres with Ehlinger as part of Tom Herman's initial recruiting class. Kerstetter played different roles on the offensive line for four seasons, but his job was clear: block for Ehlinger and run like hell.

Ehlinger now is with the Indianapolis Colts, looking to win the starting job for Week 1. Kerstetter remains in Austin, hoping his season-ending injury won't derail him from starting a guard.

Practice is underway with Steve Sarkisian at the helm and Kerstetter now is watching both Casey Thompson and Hudson Card fill the void left under center. So far, he's impressed with both players leading the first-team offense.

"These young guys, man, they've done incredible,” Kerstetter told reporters Saturday. “Like as an old guy you can only ask that they do their best, and that's what they've done every each and every day. They’ve came in they worked hard, they’ve used their voice and took over the offense. So it's been awesome to see both of them just continue to work and grind. Man, it's really a special thing here.”

Texas will have to name a starter for the season opener against Louisiana-Lafayette on September 4. That doesn't mean Sark will allow just one QB to play. Days into fall camp and both Card and Thompson are picking up where they left off.

The problem with that — both are stellar through the first few practices with neither truly pulling ahead.

“Both of them sling the rock,” Leading wide receiver of 2020 Joshua Moore said Saturday. “They make us look good, it's not that we make them look good. I mean if you come to practice you'll see for yourself. They’re putting it right where it needs to be. And it's a strong battle right now. Whoever ends up winning the starting spot, you know, they deserve it. They both deserve it, in my opinion. "

Moore said that he'll be in for a breakout season no matter who wins the job. Both have the accolades thus far to warrant more reps.

Thompson is still fresh in the mind of fans following his Alamo Bowl victory over Colorado. He went 8-of-10 passing for 160 yards and four touchdowns, 42 of which went to Moore along with two scores.

Card still is a name on the rise. A top-five dual-threat option coming out of Lake Travis, he provides a strong deep ball down the sideline. He also commands a red zone offense, as evident with his nine-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Washington in the Orange-White game.

“They’re driven, they’re competitive, they’re smart, they’re talented… Fifteen practices wasn’t enough,” Sarkisian said. “We’re going to get into training camp and I want to give them some time to show me what they’ve been working on.”

Sark won't put a timetable on naming a starter, but the clock is ticking. Replacing Ehlinger with a bonafide option gives stability for an offense looking to live the "All Gas, No Breaks" motto.

Thompson and Card still are working through learning the offense for Week 1 against the Ragin Cajuns, but they're showing growth through every snap. With three weeks before the start of the season, it'll be a battle worth keeping an eye on.

And one most Longhorns players will be watching as well.

“I'm just looking forward to the season," Moore said. "Whoever the quarterback is, I’m fine with it. And I speak for all the receivers.”

CONTINUE READING: Both Texas QBs "Slinging the Rock" Early In Fall Camp

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
331
Followers
649
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
State
Colorado State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Washington
Person
Sam Ehlinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Louisiana Lafayette#Ragin#Cajuns#Longhorns#The Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Colts QB Sam Ehlinger completes first NFL pass to high school teammate

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The Colts hosted the Carolina Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium for their first preseason game. All eyes were on quarterbacks Ehlinger and Jacob Eason, and understandably so. The two young signal-callers are engaged in an intense position battle to become the primary backup to starter Carson Wentz.
NFLSouth Bend Tribune

Doyel: Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger? Colts have a quarterback competition, not a dilemma

INDIANAPOLIS – The two guys are just so different. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, I’m talking about. The two Indianapolis Colts quarterbacks competing for the starting job until Carson Wentz returns from foot surgery. Eason looks special when the play unfolds as it should, dropping back and standing in the pocket and delivering lasers to open receivers. Ehlinger tends to look special when everything isn’t perfect, gently fitting the ball into a small space or just putting it under his arm and running for yardage.
Texas StatePosted by
FanSided

Texas Football: Card closing gap on Thompson in QB battle

In the midst of the second week of fall camp for the Texas football program, all eyes are on the quarterback battle. Sophomore Hudson Card and redshirt junior Casey Thompson are duking it out to figure out who will be the starting quarterback in Week 1. One of those two will be trying to replace the departed senior star quarterback Sam Ehlinger.
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

As Texas QB battle rages on, Longhorns like what they see

AUSTIN – For four years, Derek Kerstetter did his best to protect Sam Ehlinger. Both Texans were part of former coach Tom Herman’s inaugural signing class in 2017, an offensive lineman from Reagan and a quarterback from Westlake. Ehlinger’s gone now, vying to become the Indianapolis Colts’ starter with Carson...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Jacob Eason barely outperforms Sam Ehlinger in preseason opener

With Carson Wentz on the mend, the eyes of almost the entire Indianapolis Colts fanbase were fixated on Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger in their preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. While Ehlinger’s mobility and playmaking are impressive, Eason’s stronger arm could lead to him earning the QB2 spot behind Wentz.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger showed 'mental toughness' in preseason debut

It was a rough start Sunday for Sam Ehlinger. The former Texas Longhorns quarterback ended his first drive with the Indianapolis Colts with an interception. It would be his worst moment of the preseason matchup with the Panthers. After that, he looked the part of a starting quarterback finishing 10-of-15...
NFLPosted by
UPI News

Backup QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger lead Colts over Panthers

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Backup quarterbacks Sam Ehlinger and Jacob Eason stepped up in place of injured starter Carson Wentz to lead the Indianapolis Colts to a comeback preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The duo completed a combined 25 of 36 passes for 310 yards and an...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Dropped Him Off At Training Camp

This summer marks the sixth NFL training camp for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, whose girlfriend sent him off in a generous fashion. Natalie Buffett, Prescott’s girlfriend, gave him a ride to Cowboys camp in Oxnard, California, taking time out to post a car selfie of the pair on Instagram before saying goodbye.

Comments / 0

Community Policy