Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bobby Bradley Placed on the 10-Day IL

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHttps://twitter.com/Indians/status/1424821278473695232. Bradley was removed from Friday’s game vs. the Tigers due to a left knee injury, and he was out of the lineup for both games over the weekend. On Monday, he was officially placed on the 10-day IL. Left-handed pitcher Francisco Perez was recalled from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding roster move.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Tigers#Triple A Columbus#Indians#Fanduel Sportsbook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Bobby Bradley: Remains out of lineup

Bradley (knee) isn't starting Monday's game against the Reds. Bradley left Friday's game due to a left knee issue, and he'll be held out of the lineup for a third straight contest. Owen Miller will remain at first base and bat eighth.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Indians add LHP Francisco Perez, send 1B Bobby Bradley to IL

After spending seven seasons in the Cleveland Indians' system, left-hander Francisco Perez is heading to the major leagues after the club purchased his contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday. The Indians had a roster opening after placing first baseman Bobby Bradley on the 10-day injured list with a left knee...
MLBSportsGrid

Astros’ Activate RP Pedro Báez From IL

According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, the Houston Astros activated reliever Pedro Báez from the 60-day IL. After signing a two-year $12.5 million deal, Báez landed on the COVID-19 IL in spring training before developing soreness in his right shoulder. His return should be a welcomed addition to an Astros bullpen ranked 19th with a 3.93 ERA.
MLB247Sports

Former USC pitcher makes MLB debut for Diamondbacks

USC’s legacy in Major League Baseball is unmatched and Tyler Gilbert only added to that Tuesday night. Gilbert became the 118th former USC baseball player to make it to the big leagues when he made his MLB debut with Arizona after being called up by the Diamondbacks. The left-handed reliever...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB no-hitter tracker: Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert throws season's eighth no-no to set modern record

Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Three-and-a-half months into the 2021 season, eight no-hitters have already been thrown, not including multiple unofficial seven-inning no-hitters. The eight no-hitters are a Modern Era record. Four Modern Era seasons (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) all saw seven no-hitters. The 2021 mark also ties the all-time MLB record from 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.
NFLSportsGrid

Is Trevor Lawrence In A QB Battle?

With the preseason kicking off this weekend, quarterback competitions will be aplenty over the next three weeks and there is one in Jacksonville taking that may not seem like much but is certainly surprising some now that it’s become apart of preseason. Number one overall pick Trevor Lawrence has yet to be named the starter by the Jaguars and head coach Urban Meyer with Gardner Minshew fighting for the job alongside Lawrence. It comes as a surprise after the franchise used its number one pick on Lawrence and was expected to be a shoo-in to start week one, but Meyer refuses to budge on the subject. It seemed like the typical procedure most coaches go through, allowing a “competition” to take place to keep things fair when they truly know who they are choosing, but this is leaking into the preseason which makes it feel more real than we may have anticipated.
NBASportsGrid

Clippers Acquire Eric Bledsoe from Grizzlies for Trio of Players

Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a Woj-Bomb on Sunday night, confirming that the Los Angeles Clippers acquired guard Eric Bledsoe from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, and Daniel Oturu. It was the second time in the last week that Bledsoe was traded after getting shipped from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Grizzlies on August 7.
MLBPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates place Ben Gamel on 10-day IL, reinstate Colin Moran from rehab assignment

Ben Gamel is out and Colin Moran is back, so John Nogowski might be moving to the outfield. The Pittsburgh Pirates made a pair of roster moves Friday afternoon, placing left fielder Gamel on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 5) with a right hamstring strain and reinstating first baseman Moran after returning from a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis.
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Victor Gonzalez: Heads to 10-day IL

Gonzalez was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right knee inflammation Friday, retroactive to Aug. 4. Gonzalez's injury may have contributed to his lackluster stat line in Tuesday's appearance against Houston, when he allowed two runs on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning. Whether he's forced to spend more than 10 days on the shelf remains to be seen, but his move to the injured list will help clear room for Trea Turner, who was reinstated from the COVID-19 IL on Friday.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Shed Long: Lands on 10-day IL

Long was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shin stress reaction Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Long hadn't appeared in any of the last three games, and he's apparently been dealing with an injury. Whether he's forced to miss more than the minimum of 10 days remains to be seen, but his move to the IL will clear room for Jake Fraley (illness), who was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Monday.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Taylor Clarke: Reinstated from 10-day IL

Clarke (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Thursday. Clarke spent a month and a half on the injured list, but he made three rehab appearances prior to his return. Across his two outings at Triple-A Reno, the righty allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three in two scoreless frames. The right-hander should serve as a middle reliever now that he's fully healthy.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: This contract-swap trade could send Aroldis Chapman to Dodgers

The New York Yankees are stuck in moderate cost-consciousness mode right now with two hefty back-end bullpen contracts weighing them down. If you’re going to be monetarily stingy, you probably shouldn’t pay chunky millions to mid-30s relievers. Simply something you shouldn’t do. It would seem, though, that the Yankees are...
MLBsportsradio967.com

Astros place 1B Yuli Gurriel (neck) to 10-day IL

The Houston Astros placed first baseman Yuli Gurriel on the 10-day injured list Friday because of neck stiffness. Gurriel, 37, goes to the IL as he was in the midst of a scorching stretch, having produced two or more hits in each of his last five games. He has gone 12-for-23 (.522) with two home runs and seven RBIs in that span.

Comments / 0

Community Policy