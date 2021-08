When it comes to great denim, the heart wants what it wants. Who am I to refuse myself yet another great pair of wide-leg jeans? Another wear-with-everything boyfriend cut? Another timeless (yes, Gen Z, timeless) skinny jean? Good jeans are the backbone of my wardrobe, which is why Abercrombie’s Annual Denim Event feels like a worthy reason to splurge. Over the past year or so, Abercrombie has completely reinvented the brand that we once associated solely with middle school dance attire and moose logos. Now, I buy a ton of stuff from Abercrombie on the reg—and I don’t feel embarrassed about it, either! Their denim is chic and...