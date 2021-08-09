Cancel
Lake Geneva, WI

Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva Regional News
 7 days ago

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

Environment
